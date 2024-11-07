Brewed Awakening: Coffee Craving Leads to Major Damage at Fredericksburg Espresso Shop

Early Monday morning, November 4, at about 3 o’clock, an infrequent customer of Hyperion Espresso had a crisis and felt a cup of coffee was in order. So he went to Hyperion with a broomstick and broke 72 windows and the glass door.

The alarm went off, and the Fredericksburg police made a quick arrest. “I have a coffee emergency,” could be heard on the surveillance camera recording.

“It looked like someone did a drive-by shooting,” said Amanda Atkins, a shift manager at the shop.

Monday was the start of the work week for many Hyperion customers; the espresso shop couldn’t start as usual for the first few hours. “A lot of regulars were turned away, sadly,” added Amanda.

Owner Jack Scholl worked with his insurance company, and by Wednesday morning, many of the windows were replaced, and the rest were boarded up so the shop could continue business as usual. The remaining windows will be repaired in the next day or so.

According to the police report: On November 4, 2024, at 2:57 a.m., our E-911 Communications Center received a call about a white male wearing a trash bag who was breaking the windows of Hyperion Espresso.

Officer Funez arrived at the scene and found Roger Ruffner standing in front of the business, wearing a trash bag and holding a plastic pole and a broomstick. Ruffner explained that he had broken the glass to protect himself, believing he was being followed. He later told Officer Funez that he intended to enter Hyperion Espresso to make himself a cup of coffee.

Roger Ruffner, 66, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and held without bond and was charged with breaking and entering to commit larceny and with felony vandalism.

In August, we told you Hyperion Espresso transitioned to new ownership for the first time in 30 years. Scholl, a coffee industry professional with roots in Virginia, has taken over from original owners Dan and Anna.

Scholl reassured customers that he intends to preserve the shop’s iconic atmosphere, although he hinted at possible minor adjustments to enhance staff workflow. Known for his work with his family’s 34-year-old roasting business, Scholl plans to bring a coffee “matchmaking” experience to Hyperion, helping patrons discover their favorite brews.

Despite small updates, Scholl emphasized that Hyperion’s charm will remain intact.