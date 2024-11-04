Grounds for Arrest: Fredericksburg Man Smashes Windows at Hyperion Espresso

Early Monday morning, Fredericksburg Police responded to reports of a break-in at Hyperion Espresso, where a man allegedly smashed windows to enter the coffee shop.
According to the report, 66-year-old Roger Ruffner, dressed in a trash bag and armed with a plastic pole and broomstick, claimed he needed to make himself a cup of coffee and broke the window to protect himself, believing he was being followed. Ruffner was taken into custody on charges of breaking and entering to commit larceny and felony vandalism and is currently held without bond.
Fredericksburg Police:
On November 4, 2024, at 2:57 a.m., our E-911 Communications Center received a call about a white male wearing a trash bag who was breaking the windows of Hyperion Espresso.Officer Funez arrived at the scene and found Roger Ruffner standing in front of the business, wearing a trash bag and holding a plastic pole and a broomstick. Ruffner explained that he had broken the glass to protect himself, believing he was being followed. He later told Officer Funez that he intended to enter Hyperion Espresso to make himself a cup of coffee.Roger Ruffner, 66, of Fredericksburg was arrested and held without bond on the following charges:18.2-91 Breaking & Entering to commit larceny18.2-137 Felony Vandalism