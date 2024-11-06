Community Connects at Police Meet-and-Greet in Potomac Mills Mall

Families gathered at Potomac Mills mall on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, for a unique opportunity to meet and greet with Prince William County Police officers. The event, held in collaboration with Potomac Mills, aimed to foster positive connections between police officers and the local community. As part of the event, the mall provided free Build-A-Bear stuffed animals, all of which sported a police uniform, to the first 30 young visitors, creating a warm, friendly atmosphere for children and parents alike.

Jennifer Snitselaar, General Manager of Potomac Mills, emphasized the mall’s commitment to being a “center of community” in Woodbridge. “We are a very large tourist destination, and we aim to be a reflection of our community within our doors,” said Snitselaar. “Collaborating with Prince William Police to create a safe and welcoming environment is part of that mission.” The mall’s police substation, a permanent fixture, is another example of the ongoing partnership designed to enhance safety and build community connections.

Parent Lauren Lumley, who lives in Woodbridge with her 13-month-old son, Sawyer, said the event provided an invaluable experience for her child. “I thought it was really important for Sawyer to get to see police officers, so the first time he either needs one or sees one out in the world, it’s not so scary,” Lumley explained.

For Lumley and other local families, Potomac Mills has become more than a shopping destination—it’s a central community hub. “We come to the mall many times a week,” she said. “They offer so much for kids, from play areas to events like this. It’s a place where the community comes together.”

The meet-and-greet event exemplifies Potomac Mills’ role as a gathering place for the local community, offering not only shopping but also family-friendly activities that promote safety and engagement. The partnership with Prince William Police aims to build lasting bonds and a welcoming environment where children and families feel at home with their local law enforcement officers.