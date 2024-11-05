Teen Charged in Montclair 7-Eleven Robbery

On October 26, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Woodbridge was charged in connection to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Montclair on March 5. In addition, on November 1, a different suspect committed two other armed robberies in Woodbridge and was later identified driving a stolen truck, with the investigation ongoing.

Press Releases from Prince William police:

Armed Robbery *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST – On October 26, detectives identified and arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection to the armed robbery that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr. in Dumfries (22025) on March 5.

Arrested on October 26: [Juvenile]

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On March 5 at 5:16AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr. in Dumfries (22025) at approximately 4:28AM. The investigation revealed an unknown man brandished a firearm towards the employee and demanded money and tobacco products. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products. No shots were fired, and no injuries reported. The suspect was described as wearing a black ski-style mask and a black jacket.