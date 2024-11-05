Teen Charged in Montclair 7-Eleven Robbery

Press Releases from Prince William police:
Armed Robbery *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST – On October 26, detectives identified and arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection to the armed robbery that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr. in Dumfries (22025) on March 5.
Arrested on October 26: [Juvenile]
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and underage possession of a firearm
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center
Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On March 5 at 5:16AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr. in Dumfries (22025) at approximately 4:28AM. The investigation revealed an unknown man brandished a firearm towards the employee and demanded money and tobacco products. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products. No shots were fired, and no injuries reported. The suspect was described as wearing a black ski-style mask and a black jacket.
Additionally, another armed robbery occurred, this one more recently:
Armed Robberies – On November 1 at 2:30PM, officers responded to Todos Supermarket located at 13905 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victims, a 29-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, were approached by an unknown man in the parking lot. During the encounter, the suspect opened the driver’s door before brandishing a firearm and demanding property. The suspect took the male victim’s wallet and phone before leaving in a light-colored F-150 truck. While investigating the incident, a second armed robbery was reported in the 14400 block of Gemstone Dr. where the suspect of similar description brandished a firearm towards a 61-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving in a vehicle matching the previous robbery. As officers were checking the area, the suspect vehicle was located unoccupied in the commuter lot off Prince William Pkwy near I-95. Officers also located some of the stolen property and determined the truck was previously reported stolen. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues as officers attempt to identify the suspect(s) involved in the investigation.
Suspect Description:
A Hispanic male, 40’s, approximately 5’5”, with a thin build and a mustache
No reported clothing description