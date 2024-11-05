The Virginia State Police HEAT program awarded five police departments and seventeen individuals for efforts in reducing vehicle theft across the Commonwealth during an event on August 26. Notably, the Prince William County Police Department won the top award for departments serving populations over 100,000, highlighting its significant contributions to auto theft enforcement.

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program presented awards to five Virginia police departments and seventeen individuals to recognize their efforts in reducing vehicle theft and theft of vehicle parts across the Commonwealth. The awards ceremony took place on August 26 during the annual conference of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation held in Roanoke.

The following awards were presented by First Sergeant Peter Lazear, HEAT Program Coordinator:

The Prince William County Police Department was the agency winner for departments serving a population of more than 100,000, and the Henrico County Police Division and Newport News Police Department were finalists in the same category. The Salem Police Department took the top prize for departments serving a population from 20,001 to 100,000, and the Town of Hillsville Police Department received a certificate of merit.

Detective Scott Letteer, Henrico County Police Division, was an individual winner for departments serving a population of more than 100,000, and Trooper Garrison Wright and Senior Special Agent Heather Marshall, Virginia State Police, were winners across the Commonwealth.

Individual finalists for departments serving populations of more than 100,000 were Senior Officer Ralph Adams, Patrol Officer Matthew Cayne, and Patrol Officer Daniel Crosby, Henrico County Police Division. Sergeant Michael Roser and Trooper Eli Thies, Virginia State Police, were finalists across the Commonwealth.

Certificates of merit were presented to Patrol Officer Hunter Mitchell, Henrico County Police Division, for departments serving a population of over 100,000 and Trooper Alijia Annon and Trooper Jordan Corvin, Virginia State Police, for across the Commonwealth.

Special Agent Christopher Scherer, National Insurance Crime Bureau, received a certificate of merit in the public outreach category. Detective Sang Lee, Patrol Officer Julio Torres-Telez, Detective Hao Truong, Mr. William Reese, and Ms. Anna Whalen, Newport News Police Department, received certificates of merit in the same category.

The HEAT Awards program is open to all Virginia law enforcement entities and employees who work in auto theft enforcement and prevention. “We are grateful to law enforcement agencies and officers from throughout Virginia who join with the Virginia State Police in fighting vehicle theft,” Lazear said. “These annual awards are an opportunity to recognize outstanding efforts.”

“Virginia citizens also have an important role to play in preventing auto theft,” said First Sgt. Lazear. “By following a few common-sense tips, they can protect their vehicles.” The HEAT program recommends the following:

Take your keys and lock your doors every time you leave your vehicle.

Never leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle. Place them in the trunk or somewhere out of sight.

Be aware of your surroundings when out and about.

Park in well-lit areas.

Invest in an audible or visible deterrent.

Install GPS or other tracking devices.

Learn more about the HEAT program at HEATreward.com.