Man, 90, Struck and Killed

On November 4, a pedestrian was struck by a 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van while walking on the shoulder of Lake Jackson Dr. near Manassas and later died from his injuries. The driver, a 68-year-old man, remained at the scene, and investigators are seeking witnesses as the investigation continues, with charges pending.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On November 4 at 4:18PM, officers responded to the 10100 block of Lake Jackson Dr. [near] Manassas (20111) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van was traveling eastbound on Lake Jackson Dr. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder portion of the roadway. At the location of the crash, no sidewalk is present. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died later that evening from injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators determined that speed was not a factor in the crash. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Gary Paul WILSON, 90, of Manassas

The driver of the 2021 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van was identified as a 68-year-old man of Manassas