Prince William Prescription Drug Take-Back Nets Nearly 400 Pounds

The Prince William County Police Department collected 393 pounds of unused and expired prescription drugs and vaping devices during the DEA’s national Drug Take-Back event on October 26, 2024. This initiative allows individuals to safely dispose of medications, helping to prevent drug abuse and protect community health.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

The Prince William County Police Department collected 393 pounds of unused and/or expired prescription drugs as well as e-cigarette and vaping devices as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) national Drug Take-Back event held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

The DEA joins federal, state, and local agencies twice a year to host prescription drug take-back collection sites in U.S. communities.

This initiative offers individuals a safe and convenient method to remove opioids and other prescription medications from their homes, preventing them from being stolen or abused. According to the DEA, the national prescription drug take-back events address a crucial public safety and public health issue.

The DEA notes that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends – often from the home medicine cabinet. These events provide an opportunity for County residents to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The partner agencies involved wish to thank the public for their participation in continuing to keep our communities safe and healthy. By turning in these unwanted prescription drugs – rather than throwing them away or flushing them down a sink or toilet – they are kept out of the landfill and our water supply.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at (703) 792-7270.