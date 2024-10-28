Deadly Shooting Claims the Lives of a Man and His Dog in Lake Ridge Home

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting in Lake Ridge, where a 56-year-old man and his dog were killed early Monday morning. Officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Paxton St. at 2:39 a.m. on October 28 after a family friend alerted police about a shooting in the residence.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Christopher Tyler Rose, 29, who was detained without incident. The investigation reveals that Rose allegedly shot his father, Brian Christopher Rose, during an altercation. Rose also reportedly killed the family’s one-year-old Labrador Retriever. Both father and dog were pronounced dead at the scene. Police report that no one else was inside the home at the time.

Christopher Tyler Rose, who lived with his father, has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and felony animal cruelty. He is currently held without bond as the investigation continues. No court date has been set.

Police are actively seeking information from the public to understand the circumstances that led to the deadly encounter. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

This event occurred just a day after an unrelated death investigation involving a man found injured inside a car in Triangle. On October 27, police responded to the 18500 block of Triangle Street around 10:34 a.m. after an acquaintance found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries police describe as suspicious and not self-inflicted. Investigators believe this incident is not random.

As authorities work to uncover more details in both cases, they encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.