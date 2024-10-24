Halloween Is Right Around the Corner: Remember these Safety Tips

As Halloween approaches on October 31, 2024, Prince William Police Department encourages parents to prioritize their children’s safety while trick-or-treating by following essential tips, such as wearing light colors, using flashlights, and going in groups. Additionally, children should only visit familiar homes, wait until they’re home to eat treats, and parents should check all candy before consumption.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024) may be a fun holiday for kids but for parents trick-or-treat time can be a little tricky. Concerns about children’s safety – whether they are out in the neighborhood, gathering candy at a mall or shopping center, or back home with bags of treats – can darken the day more quickly than a black cat.

To make Halloween a treat for all, follow these safety tips:

Make sure kids, and the adults accompanying them, wear light colors, carry a flashlight or put reflective tape on their costumes. October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and this helps drivers see everyone.

Trick-or-treaters should always be in groups, so they are not a tempting target for real-life goblins. Parents or a trusted adult should accompany young children.

Make sure kids know not to enter strange houses or strangers’ cars. Children should stop only at familiar homes where the outside lights are on.

Kids need to know not to eat their treats until they get home. One way to keep trick-or-treaters from digging in while they are still out is to feed them a meal or a snack beforehand.

Check all treats at home in a well-lighted place.

If you need to contact the police, call the non-emergency number: (703) 792-6500 (or, in an emergency, dial 911).