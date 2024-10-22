Prince William County Supervisors Address Panhandling Concerns with New Communication Strategy

In its October 15, 2024, meeting, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors announced a new initiative to improve community engagement and communication regarding panhandling. The board issued a directive to the county’s communications office, asking for a comprehensive plan to address the growing concerns about panhandling across the region.

Panhandling has been an ongoing topic in Prince William County, with residents expressing concerns over safety and the visibility of people asking for money at busy intersections. Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry raised the issue during the meeting, emphasizing the need for a clear communication strategy to educate the public about the county’s response to the problem.

“We are looking to engage the community in meaningful ways,” said Angry. “It’s not just about enforcement but understanding the root causes of why people panhandle and connecting them with services that can help.”

The directive instructs the communications office to work with local law enforcement, social services, and community organizations to develop a plan that includes public education on panhandling laws and available resources for needy individuals. The board is seeking a proactive approach that prioritizes outreach and support rather than solely punitive measures.

The new initiative comes after a controversial plan to pay panhandlers not to panhandle faced criticism from both the board and the public. The proposal, which aimed to offer jobs to panhandlers in exchange for no longer soliciting money on the streets, was deferred by the board in a meeting earlier this month after encountering roadblocks and skepticism over its potential effectiveness.

Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson highlighted the importance of transparency and clarity in the new communications plan. “We want to ensure that residents know what the county is doing to address panhandling, but also how they can help in positive ways,” said Johnson. “This isn’t just about discouraging panhandling but offering real solutions for individuals struggling with homelessness or other challenges.”

The county’s new communication strategy will include social media campaigns, public service announcements, and partnerships with local nonprofits to provide information on available services such as shelters, food banks, and employment programs. The goal is to create a collaborative effort to reduce panhandling while also addressing its underlying causes.

“We’re trying to shift the narrative,” said Johnson. “We don’t want to treat panhandling as a criminal issue but as a social one. We hope to guide both the public and those in need toward solutions that benefit the entire community.”

As part of the directive, the communications office will provide the board with a detailed layout of its plan in the coming months. Supervisors are expected to review and provide feedback before implementing the initiative across the county.

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin echoed the sentiment during the meeting, noting that the community wants to see action on the issue. “Our residents are concerned, and rightfully so, but they also want to know that their county is doing everything possible to offer help to those who need it most,” she said. “This plan is about making sure we have a coordinated response that balances public safety with compassion.”