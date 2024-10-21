House Explosion: Dog Rescue from Debris 5 Days Later

From Prince William fire and rescue:

The family dog has been rescued. Earlier this morning, units were dispatched back to the scene of last week’s horrific house explosion for a report of a barking dog in the debris. Crews arrived to hear the dog under a portion of the collapsed structure. Firefighters were able to free the animal after about 20 minutes of deploying structure collapse stabilization shoring techniques and some good old coaxing by the home’s owner. She appeared to be in good shape and showed her happiness of being freed by rapid tail wagging.