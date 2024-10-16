Gas Leak Causes House Explosion in Haymarket, No Injuries Reported

Updated 1:45 p.m. —

House Explosion Tuesday, October 14, 2024 5:36 PM Units were dispatched to the 5900 blk of Coby Hunt Ct. (Haymarket) at 4:17 pm for a reported outside gas leak. The dispatched unit arrived at 4:25 pm finding a 2” gas line damaged and leaking. At 4:26 pm, Washington Gas was requested for assistance. Shortly thereafter, the destroyed home and the homes in the immediate area were evacuated. The gas company arrived on the scene at 5:13 pm. The explosion occurred at approximately 5:36 pm. The leak was still active at the time of the explosion. When the home exploded, the on-scene fire unit officer immediately requested additional units and a second alarm to assist within minutes. A private contractor was in the process of replacing the water line to the home when the gas line was struck and ruptured. Natural gas is lighter than air and will travel through any possible avenue. At some point the gas reached an ignition source and the explosion occurred. There are multiple possible ignition sources that could have contributed to the event. Miss Utility had been contacted prior to the construction. The scene is still being studied to possibly identify the ignition source. A representative of the State Division of Utility and Railroad Safety is also on the scene to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported. Except for the destroyed home all occupants were allowed to return to their homes last night. Hopefully, gas service maybe restored to the impacted homes later tonight.

Original post — A house explosion occurred in the 5900 block of Coby Hunt Court near Haymarket on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 5:36 p.m., following a reported natural gas leak.

Units responded to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after an underground contractor reportedly struck a natural gas line. Fortunately, the home had been evacuated prior to the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

The single-family home, which housed two unrelated families consisting of four adults and two children, was completely destroyed. Several nearby vehicles were damaged by flying debris, and eight neighboring homes had their natural gas service disrupted, which could last up to two days.

Power has been restored to the homes in the immediate vicinity, and they were allowed to be reoccupied later that evening.

The Red Cross has responded to assist the displaced families. The gas company remains on the scene, working to secure the leak. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues, with the next update expected at noon today.