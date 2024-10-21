58th Session of Criminal Justice Academy Graduates 17

17 men and women graduated from Prince William County’s Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 58th Session on Thursday.

Following a 24-week course of training, the 16 police officers and sheriff’s deputy attended a graduation ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas to celebrate their achievements.

The course included training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision-making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques and investigative work.

The personnel are listed below. Congratulations, all!

Adam B. B. Dabney is a graduate of Edmond Santa Fe High School in Oklahoma. He has family in law enforcement. Officer Dabney is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Mustapha Darboe attended Buffalo State College in New York, and Rutgers University in Newark, N.J. He speaks Mandinka. Additionally, he was the class guide of the 58th Session. Officer Darboe is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Jakob B. Dudley is a graduate of Culpeper County High School in Virginia. He has family in law enforcement. Officer Dudley is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Monique E. Greer is a graduate of State University of New York in Old Westbury, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Officer Greer is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Luke A. Inzeo is a graduate of the Classical Cottage School in Winchester, Va. Officer Inzeo is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Jack I. Lamb is a graduate of Longwood University in Farmville, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He was the class vice president of the 58th Session. Officer Lamb is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

John E. Marksteiner is a graduate of Woodson High School in Fairfax. Officer Marksteiner is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Jhonatan G. Marquez Hernandez is a graduate of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. He speaks Spanish. Officer Marquez Hernandez is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Kennedy Ntiamoah is a graduate of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.V. He speaks Twi. Officer Ntiamoah is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Autumn E. Reeve attended Arizona State University in Tempe. She has family in law enforcement. She was the class president of the 58th Session. Officer Reeve is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Corey A. Reiner is a graduate of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. He was a deputy with the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office prior to joining this department. Officer Reiner is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Lissette D. Rodriguez is a graduate of Northern Virginia Community College in Sterling, with an associate degree in management. She speaks Spanish. Deputy Rodriguez is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan A. I. Trammell is a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in forensic investigations and a minor in sociology. Officer Trammell is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Justin J. Valle Acevedo is a graduate of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He speaks Spanish. Officer Valle Acevedo is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Kacie M. Webb-Broce attends Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and strategic intelligence. She serves in the Army National Guard as a military police officer at the rank of E4, and she was a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the Department. Officer Webb-Broce is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Michael R. Weir is a graduate of Radford University in Radford, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Weir is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Cory W. Wilson is a graduate of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. Officer Wilson is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.