Two Charged in Woodbridge Child Neglect Case

On October 16, officers found two adults and two girls in a vehicle in Woodbridge, where suspected illegal drugs were accessible to the children. The adults were arrested and charged with child neglect and drug possession, while the children were treated at a hospital but were not injured.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Felony Child Neglect – On October 16 at 7:21PM, officers were in the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) when an occupied vehicle was located in the parking lot. Officers found the two accused and two girls, ages 7 and 9, in the vehicle with suspected illegal drugs within reach of the children. The children were treated at an area hospital for possible exposure to the drugs. The children were not injured. Following the investigation, the two accused, identified as Andrea Louise DELANEY and Joshua Alexander SCHULDT, were arrested.

Arrested on October 16:

Andrea Louise DELANEY, 29, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of felony child neglect and 1 count of possession of schedule I/II drugs

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $4,000 Secured

Joshua Alexander SCHULDT, 25, of 6920 Harrison Rd. in Fredericksburg

Charged with 2 counts of felony child neglect and 1 count of possession of schedule I/II drugs

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond