Robbers Target Shell Gas Stations

A suspect was arrested on October 15 for a strong-arm robbery that occurred on September 15 near Manassas. An additional suspect was arrested earlier, and both face charges related to the incident. In addition, on October 16, officers responded to a robbery at a Shell service station near Woodbridge, where an unknown man pushed an employee and stole money before fleeing.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On October 15, the suspect, identified as Byron Daniel PINZON, who was sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 8300 block of Sudley Rd. [near] Manassas (20109) on September 15, was arrested. An additional suspect was previously arrested in September in connection to the investigation.

Arrested on September 25:

Byron Daniel PINZON, 22, of 10091 Irongate Way [near] Manassas

Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strong-Arm Robbery *SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED | ARREST [Previously Released] – On September 25, officers concluded the investigation into the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 8300 block of Sudley Rd. [near] Manassas (20109) on September 15. While investigating the incident, officers identified both suspects involved in the robbery and obtained arrest warrants. On September 25, officers located and arrested one of the suspects, identified as Oscar Yovani GUEVARA ARGUETA. The investigation continues as officers attempt to locate the second suspect, identified as Byron Daniel PINZON.

Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 15 at 11:31AM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd. [near] Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 38-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men near the dumpster area of a local business. During the encounter, one of the men grabbed the victim while the other man took the victim’s money before both suspects ran away. No injuries were reported.