Suspect Charged in Woodbridge Stabbing

A suspect was charged for a stabbing incident that occurred on September 9 in Woodbridge. The suspect faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding after a physical altercation with a man.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On October 15, the suspect, identified as Makahyla Lynn MUTZ, who was sought in connection to the stabbing that was reported to have occurred in 14500 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) on September 9, was arrested.

Arrested on October 15:

Makahyla Lynn MUTZ, 25, of no fixed address

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Aggravated Malicious Wounding *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On September 10, detectives identified the suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the 14500 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) on September 9. Further investigation revealed the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when the accused struck, kicked, and then stabbed the victim before the parties separated. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Makahyla Lynn MUTZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Stabbing Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 9 at 5:05AM, officers responded to the 14500 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, was involved in an altercation during which he was stabbed and struck. The victim was located by an employee of nearby business who contacted the police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect(s) who were not located. No additional injuries were reported.