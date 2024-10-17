Prince William Police Hosting Safety Training for Houses of Worship

The Prince William County Police Department is hosting a training for faith-based organizations on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Manassas.

The training is open to all faith-based organizations in an effort to assist them in securing a safe worship environment. The event will be lecture-based and provide tools for organizations to keep worship spaces secure, as well as an introduction to the Worship Watch Program (WWP).

According to the county’s website, WWP is a proactive program that encourages houses of worship to become more involved in reducing the opportunity for crimes to occur on their premises. The program operates similarly to a community watch program.

The training session on Oct. 22 will also detail practical steps to enhance the physical safety of the worship space, why organized safety teams are important and how to respond confidently and comprehensively to potential threats.

Seating is limited, so registration is required. Each attendee must register individually on the event’s Eventbrite.

If you’re going: