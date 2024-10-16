Driver Charged in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Woodbridge

Police charged the driver of a 2009 Mack roll-off truck involved in a fatal crash on September 5 in Woodbridge. The crash occurred near Old Bridge Rd. and Occoquan Road, where 23-year-old Melanie Ruby Morales, operating a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle, lost control and was run over by the truck. Investigators determined that both excessive speed on the part of Morales and the truck driver’s failure to maintain his lane contributed to the accident. The truck driver, 56-year-old Kojo Essandoh of Triangle, was charged with failure to maintain lane and has been released on a court summons.

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation *DRIVER CHARGED – On October 9, crash investigators obtained a court summons for a traffic violation citing the driver of the 2009 Mack roll-off truck in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Old Bridge Rd near Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22192) on September 5. The investigation revealed the driver of the truck, identified as the accused, failed to maintain his lane which contributed to the collision that killed a 23-year-old Woodbridge woman who was operating a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle. At the time of the collision, the deceased was traveling at a high rate of speed which was also a contributing factor in the crash. Following the investigation, investigators obtained a summons for the accused, identified as Kojo ESSANDOH, who was served on October 15.

Charged on October 15: [No photo available]

Kojo ESSANDOH, 56, of 3940 Towns Square Ct in Triangle

Charged with failure to maintain lane

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons

Identified:

The deceased operator was identified as Melanie Ruby MORALES, 23, of Woodbridge

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 5 at 3:27PM, officers responded to the area of Old Bridge Rd. near Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Rd. approaching Occoquan Rd. at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and separated from the motorcycle before sliding under and being run over by a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators determined speed was a factor in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.