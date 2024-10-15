Double Homicide Investigation Underway near Manassas

Early on Sunday, October 13, Prince William County police responded to a welfare check at a residence on the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Gt in Manassas, where they found a man and woman shot dead in the basement.

A person of interest has been detained in New Jersey, and investigators believe the individuals were known to each other. Detectives are actively investigating the case and have not yet filed charges. Authorities seek information from the public and will release more details as the investigation continues.

Press release: