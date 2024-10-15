Double Homicide Investigation Underway near Manassas

Early on Sunday, October 13, Prince William County police responded to a welfare check at a residence on the 8900 block of Hanson Grove Gt in Manassas, where they found a man and woman shot dead in the basement.
A person of interest has been detained in New Jersey, and investigators believe the individuals were known to each other. Detectives are actively investigating the case and have not yet filed charges. Authorities seek information from the public and will release more details as the investigation continues.
Press release:
Double Homicide Investigation – On October 13 at 2:39AM, officers responded to a residence located 8900 block of Hanson Grove Gt in Manassas (20109) for a welfare check. The investigation revealed two adults, a man and a woman, were found inside the basement area of the home by officers, both appearing to have been shot. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene. A person of interest has been detained in Brunswick, New Jersey who is presumed to be connected to the incident. The parties involved are known to one another, and the incident does not appear to be random. No charges have been obtained at this time. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation. The identities of the two deceased will be released pending notifications of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.