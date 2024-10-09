Everyone’s Focused on the Economy – Week 7 Asks the Candidates Their Plans

We continue our survey series with our seventh question to our candidates. The series will end next week with our eighth and final question.
To help voters in Virginia’s 7th District and statewide make an informed decision, we have offered a feature series offering insights into each candidate’s stand on critical issues affecting our area. Candidates are emailed a question and asked to reply by a deadline. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.
Early voting began Sept. 20. Senator Tim Kaine and Hung Cao are running to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman are running for the District 7 seat in the House of Representatives.
We asked our candidates the following question:
With inflation and the cost of living still being major concerns for voters, what are your specific plans to address economic inequality and provide relief to middle-class families?
Kaine responded:
When the global economy was hit hard after Covid disrupted well-established supply chains, the U.S. recovered better than any advanced economy, but there’s more to do. I proudly cast a deciding vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which slashed prescription drug costs by capping insulin prices at $35 per month, enabling Medicare to negotiate lower prices, and capping out of pocket costs. Inflation in the U.S. has been consistently falling since then as a result. Passing strong domestic manufacturing and infrastructure bills is also creating good jobs shoring up supply chains, thus reducing prices. America is also accelerating domestic production of clean, cheap renewable power because of the Inflation Reduction Act. I will keep working to lower costs for families. We’ve increased federal support to lower child care costs and I have a bipartisan bill to supercharge existing tax credits and expand child care. Lastly, we must bring back the expanded Child Tax Credit and make it permanent. When we did this, it benefitted 1.7 million Virginia children and cut child poverty to the lowest rate ever.”
Cao responded:
Everything that’s going wrong in our country right now stems from our wide-open southern border, and Virginians across the Commonwealth know it. Housing costs are at an all-time high because we have tens of millions of people here that were not here just a few years ago for which we need to provide housing. To make matters worse, the Biden-Harris administration is spending a billion dollars a day on illegal immigrants, driving up the cost of living for everyone else. When I am elected to the U.S Senate, my first priority will be to secure our border and stop the U.S. from spending taxpayer dollars on illegal immigrants. By doing so, we will lower the cost of living for everyone and provide relief for Americans who have been hurt by Bidenomics, sky high housing costs, and increased costs for goods and services.
Cao also responded with a quote from Tuesday’s debate at Norfolk State University:
Right now we need to be energy independent. That is the crux of everything. If it costs more for a farmer to farm their land, it’s gonna cost more for a trucker to bring it there. What they’ve made us dependent on oil from countries that hate us like Iran and Venezuela. These countries hate us in the Middle East. We need to be energy independent in this country. That means unleashing all the energy we can get to bring forth American power. I heard him say at a forum a couple weeks ago that solar and wind are more efficient than nuclear power. Can you imagine one of our aircraft carriers on wind power? Do you want to put sails on there? I’m a warrior by trade but also I’m an engineer and a physicist. I’m telling you right now that’s wrong. Nuclear power is the most clean and efficient form of energy out there and we need to exploit more of that in Virginia and we need to be energy independent and stop being dependent on other countries.
Anderson responded:
We need to put country over party to balance the budget and lower costs. Congress absolutely should not get paid if the budget isn’t balanced. The amount of spending in recent years has really hurt the middle and working class.My opponent is sadly on the other side of this issue — he believes in the failed policies of the past that led to higher costs and more inflation.Also, our small businesses are a key part of economic growth. I grew up in a Spotsylvania small business family — I washed dishes and mopped floors at my mom’s restaurants — and I’ll always fight for our small businesses and their employees. I see the impacts of high costs on my home district every day and offer a clear contrast from my opponent on this issue.
Vindman responded:
When my wife and I head to the store to pick up groceries or fill up our minivan on the way to pick up our daughter from school, we get the same sticker shock that I know everyone feels.
Costs are still too high, and we have to do better. In Congress, I will work across the aisle to lower the cost of everyday goods, cut excessive regulations so we can build more housing and make it affordable to buy or rent, and work to bring high-paying jobs to our region so that working families have the resources to thrive.
The COVID pandemic showed us all that vulnerabilities in our supply chain can have major downstream effects. We must strengthen our supply chain by investing in American manufacturing so that in case we face another global pandemic, we are not at the mercy of foreign countries.
Supply chain constraints are only one of the causes of the cost of everyday goods becoming unaffordable. Over the last few years, as families have been hurting, these major retailers are seeing record profits. If elected I will take on these price-gouging monopolies, and break up companies that are stifling innovation and hurting consumers.
To lower the cost of housing, I will work with local, regional, and state partners to cut burdensome regulations that make it too expensive to build new housing. The 7th district is an amazing place to live and raise a family, and an appropriate housing supply must be available to meet the high demand for housing here.
The past few years have laid bare what many of us have already known: for too long our economy has been working for those at the top while leaving the rest of us behind. We must invest in our middle and working class families. In office I will work with leaders in industry, and labor, to bring high-paying jobs to our region. I will secure federal funding to bring more manufacturing to Virginia and make sure our schools have the resources they need.