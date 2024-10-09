Everyone’s Focused on the Economy – Week 7 Asks the Candidates Their Plans

Vindman responded:

When my wife and I head to the store to pick up groceries or fill up our minivan on the way to pick up our daughter from school, we get the same sticker shock that I know everyone feels.

Costs are still too high, and we have to do better. In Congress, I will work across the aisle to lower the cost of everyday goods, cut excessive regulations so we can build more housing and make it affordable to buy or rent, and work to bring high-paying jobs to our region so that working families have the resources to thrive.

The COVID pandemic showed us all that vulnerabilities in our supply chain can have major downstream effects. We must strengthen our supply chain by investing in American manufacturing so that in case we face another global pandemic, we are not at the mercy of foreign countries.

Supply chain constraints are only one of the causes of the cost of everyday goods becoming unaffordable. Over the last few years, as families have been hurting, these major retailers are seeing record profits. If elected I will take on these price-gouging monopolies, and break up companies that are stifling innovation and hurting consumers.

To lower the cost of housing, I will work with local, regional, and state partners to cut burdensome regulations that make it too expensive to build new housing. The 7th district is an amazing place to live and raise a family, and an appropriate housing supply must be available to meet the high demand for housing here.

The past few years have laid bare what many of us have already known: for too long our economy has been working for those at the top while leaving the rest of us behind. We must invest in our middle and working class families. In office I will work with leaders in industry, and labor, to bring high-paying jobs to our region. I will secure federal funding to bring more manufacturing to Virginia and make sure our schools have the resources they need.