Drier Saturday Before Sunday Storms

“Drier conditions on Saturday as high pressure moves into the Mid-Atlantic. Severe thunderstorm chances return on Sunday with an incoming cold front from the northwest,” NWS Baltimore-Washington reported. “Somewhat cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy conditions are expected Monday.”

Today features sunny skies with a high near 90. Sunday brings a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high near 94 with heat index values up to 100, followed by a 40% chance of storms Sunday night. Monday looks mostly sunny with a high near 81.