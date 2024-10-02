Week 6 of Our Survey Series: How Will Our Candidates Improve Education?

Vindman responded:

As the father of two kids currently in public school, and the husband of a former public school teacher, who taught all over the country and overseas, I see the gaps in our public education system every day. My daughter does not have a permanent language arts teacher. We also have kids learning in trailers rather than in classrooms. This is a problem across our district.

Growing up in an immigrant family, my brothers and I attended high-quality public schools that allowed our family to live the American dream; but for too many communities the lack of necessary resources is keeping kids back, teachers away, and success out of reach for too many families. In Congress, I commit to being a partner for every community in the 7th district and fight to ensure they have the resources to support every student, and I will fight back against MAGA extremists on local school boards who are plotting to ban books and compromise our kids’ education.

I will work across the aisle to secure federal funding to increase teacher pay, rebuild schools, and bring technology into the classroom. I will also use my position to foster more relationships between our schools and the building trades, ensuring that students interested in pursuing a career in the trades have a clear path to enrolling in an apprenticeship program after graduation. I will work to build consensus around common-sense solutions to lower the costs of college, including community colleges, so that every hard-working student who wants to pursue a college degree is able to do so, no matter their family’s financial situation. But more than any solution that I can propose, I will always look to the local leaders, educators, students, and parents for their ideas, and find ways I can support them as they fight to make our schools the best in the country.