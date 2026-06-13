Stafford Schools Seek Budget Input

“The Citizen Budget Advisory Committee is seeking community feedback to help inform future budget priorities and ensure our investments align with the school division’s Strategic Plan,” Stafford Schools announced. “By taking a few minutes to complete this survey, you’ll help provide valuable insight into the programs, services, and priorities that matter most to our students, staff, families, and community.”

The feedback will guide discussions and recommendations for future budgets, including planning for FY28 and beyond. Take the survey today.

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