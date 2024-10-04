Woodbridge Man Charged in Road Rage Incident

On October 2, 2024, officers responded to a road rage incident at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Richmond Highway, where an 18-year-old man reported that another driver brandished a firearm at him. The accused was located and detained without incident, and the gun was recovered after an attempt to dispose of it; no injuries were reported.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Brandishing of a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On October 2 at 3:12PM, officers responded to the intersection of Dale Blvd. and Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old man, was driving on Richmond Hwy. when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, identified as the accused. While both vehicles were stopped at the above intersection, the accused brandished a firearm towards the victim before the parties separated. While investigating the incident, officers received additional information identifying the accused who they located and detained without incident. Officers also recovered the firearm believed to have been used during the incident after the accused attempted to dispose the weapon. No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jaime Arsenio GONZALES MORALES, was arrested.

Arrested on October 2:

Jaime Arsenio GONZALES MORALES, 33, of 1871 Heather Glen Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with brandishing, unlawful possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,500 Unsecured