Winning Cash 5 with EZ Match Ticket Purchased in Haymarket Monday

According to Virginia Lottery News, a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket was purchased Monday at Evergreen Liberty (3511 James Madison Highway) in Haymarket.

The ticket is worth $1,505,297. The winning numbers were 6-20-32-36-43, and the winner had 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize with the Virginia Lottery.

In late August, another man from Prince William County won the Virginia Lottery Cash4Life, which totaled $1 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. The rolling jackpot for Cash 5 with EZ Match starts at a minimum of $200,000.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Prince William County received more than $64.6 million in lottery funds for K-12 education in fiscal year 2024. In the same fiscal year, the lottery made up approximately 10% of the state’s total school budget.