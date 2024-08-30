Prince William Man Wins Cash4Life Lottery, Gifts Prize to Son

A Prince William County man gifted his son his Virginia Lottery Cash4Life winnings, which totaled $1 million.

Aaron Andrews, the recipient, received the gift from his father. He was married in April and since then, he and his wife have been living in his father’s basement in the county. Andrews’ father is an avid lottery player and bought a Cash4Life ticket.

He ended up matching the first five winning numbers.

This means his prize was either $1,000 every week for life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. Andrews opted for $1,000 every week.

“I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!” Andrews said to Virginia Lottery officials as he redeemed the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was bought at PJ’s Neighborhood Variety Store (19122-A Fuller Heights Road) in Triangle. The winning numbers for the Aug. 3 drawing were 25-35-36-41-59, and the Cash Ball number was 2. The father used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on the ticket.

The ticket was bought in Prince William County, which received more than $64.6 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, the press release from Virginia Lottery News stated. In fiscal year 2024, the Lottery raised more than $934 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.