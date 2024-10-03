On September 28, a 37-year-old man was assaulted in the parking lot of Afrikiko Restaurant and Bar in Woodbridge. After regaining consciousness, he contacted a family member, who informed the police about the incident.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Aggravated Assault – On October 1 at 7:52PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Afrikiko Restaurant and Bar located at 14482 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) on the evening of September 28. The investigation revealed the victim, a 37-year-old man, was in the parking lot of the above location when he was struck from behind by an unknown individual. The strike caused the victim to fall to the ground where he was kicked several times before losing consciousness. When the victim woke, the suspect had left. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The victim contacted a family member who notified the police about the incident.