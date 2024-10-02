Updated: Missing from Bristow Man Found Dead

Updated: Landon Von Darnell, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday afternoon, was deceased earlier today, October 2, in the Sperryville area. There are no signs of foul play or need for public concern, police said.
Original post — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Landon Von Darnell, a 21-year-old white male last seen at his residence on Tenbury Ct. in the Bristow area. Landon, who is 5’9″, 135 lbs., with brown hair and eyes, may have voluntarily gone missing and could be heading towards Sperryville. He is considered endangered and may need help. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department. His current clothing description is unknown.
Press release:
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Landon Von Darnell. Landon was last seen at his residence on Tenbury Ct. in the Bristow area of Prince William County on October 1 before leaving the area and may be heading towards the Sperryville area. Landon is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Landon Von Darnell is described as a white male, 21 years of age, 5’9”, 135lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes
His current clothing description is unknown