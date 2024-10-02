Updated: Missing from Bristow Man Found Dead

Updated: Landon Von Darnell, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday afternoon, was deceased earlier today, October 2, in the Sperryville area. There are no signs of foul play or need for public concern, police said.

Original post — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Landon Von Darnell, a 21-year-old white male last seen at his residence on Tenbury Ct. in the Bristow area. Landon, who is 5’9″, 135 lbs., with brown hair and eyes, may have voluntarily gone missing and could be heading towards Sperryville. He is considered endangered and may need help. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department. His current clothing description is unknown.

Press release: