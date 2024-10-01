Traffic Alert: Lane Closure on Opitz Boulevard Overpass for Ramp Construction

Commuters and residents in Woodbridge should prepare for a planned lane closure that will impact traffic on the Opitz Boulevard westbound overpass at Interstate 95. The closure, scheduled from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, is necessary to construct a new ramp linking the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes to Opitz Boulevard.

This infrastructure project aims to enhance traffic flow and accessibility to key destinations in the area, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and nearby commercial centers. However, as the construction enters a critical phase, disruptions are anticipated. The specific lane closure will allow workers to safely implement parts of the new ramp directly above the Opitz Boulevard overpass.

Local authorities and the project’s construction team advise motorists to plan for potential delays and consider alternative routes during this period. Commuters who use this popular route may face increased travel times and are encouraged to adjust travel times if possible.

This development is part of a broader effort to improve transportation infrastructure along the I-95 corridor, a vital artery for Northern Virginia’s commuters. The community eagerly awaits the new ramp from the I-95 E-ZPass Lanes to Opitz Boulevard, especially after the opening was delayed to fall 2024 due to unforeseen setbacks.