Frustration Grows as Opitz Boulevard Ramp Opening Pushed to Fall 2024

A new ramp from Opitz Boulevard to the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes is scheduled to open in November, following a delay from the initially planned summer 2024 opening. Transurban, the Australia-based company that operates the Express Lanes, announced the delay earlier this summer in an update provided to stakeholders.
“The fall 2024 opening date for the 95 Express Lanes Opitz Boulevard ramp was communicated to stakeholders in an update sent earlier this summer and reflects the contractor’s current schedule,” said Jacqueline Woodbridge, a spokeswoman for Transurban. She noted that the delay resulted from a shift in the contractor’s schedule, which can be affected by various factors, including weather conditions.
Potomac Local News has received emails from frustrated drivers who live near the work zone.
I reside nearby the project being built that will connect Opitz boulevard to the I-95 express lane boondoggle. I am not happy to learn that this ramp which was originally supposed to open in July is now supposed to open in November.
I am sick and tired of the disruption and the lack of transparency and the delays. My neighbors are as well.
Woodbridge acknowledged the frustration caused by construction-related congestion and delays but emphasized the new ramp’s benefits. “We are looking forward to providing faster, more reliable trips on the Express Lanes for southern Prince William County this November,” she said.
The Opitz Boulevard ramp is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the transportation infrastructure in the area. We’ve been reporting on a $53 million parking garage set to open near the new ramp behind Wegmans grocery store at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. The garage opening is also delayed but is now slated to occur in October.
The 1,400-parking-space garage will become a transit hub for eastern Prince William County. OmniRide will shift its bus operations from its nearby headquarters on Telegraph Road to the garage, and riders will use the garage instead of the transit center’s headquarters building as a transfer point.
From the latest Transurban shareholder report:
North America Toll Revenue and Infrastructure Developments
In FY24, North America’s toll revenue showed significant growth, increasing by 8.7% to $252 million. Traffic across the region also rose by 5.5%, contributing to this revenue growth. The EBITDA margin for the North American market reached 66.9%.
Greater Washington Area Infrastructure Updates
Several key infrastructure projects were highlighted in the Greater Washington Area:
Fredericksburg Extension: The construction of the Fredericksburg Extension was completed, following the opening of the roadway in August 2023. Additional access points are set to open in December 2023. This project extended the two-lane reversible facility by approximately 16 kilometers, making the 95 Express Lanes the longest reversible road in the United States.
495 NEXT Project: Construction activity on the 495 NEXT project has intensified, with work on roadways, bridges, and walls now 50% complete. The project is scheduled for completion and opening in December 2025.
Opitz Boulevard Project: This project is expected to open in November 2024. It will provide Express Lanes access to residential and commercial areas, as well as to a major hospital and medical center.
Bi-Directional Travel on 95 Express Lanes: Discussions with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are ongoing regarding the addition of bi-directional travel on a segment of the 95 Express Lanes. Design planning for this initiative is currently underway.
Greater Montreal Area Highlights
Electric Vehicle Traffic: Electric vehicle traffic in the Greater Montreal Area increased from 11.7% to 15.6% of total traffic. The Quebec government has extended the free toll program for electric vehicles until April 2027.
Community Contributions
The company made its fifth annual contribution to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission’s Commuter Choice Program, bringing total investments in transit projects to nearly $80 million. These investments have supported the development of bus lines, park-and-ride lots, and commuter rail improvements throughout the 95 Express Lanes corridor.
Future Market Opportunities
Looking ahead, the company is assessing several market opportunities:
Bi-Directional Travel on 95 Express Lanes: Feasibility assessments are ongoing for adding bi-directional travel on a segment of the 95 Express Lanes. Currently, the lanes operate northbound in the morning and southbound in the evening on weekdays.
495 Express Lanes Southern Extension: VDOT is evaluating the 495 Express Lanes Southern Extension, with the environmental analysis expected to conclude by late 2024. A Federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) decision is anticipated by then, with potential inclusion in the region’s transportation plan by late 2025.