Frustration Grows as Opitz Boulevard Ramp Opening Pushed to Fall 2024

A new ramp from Opitz Boulevard to the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes is scheduled to open in November, following a delay from the initially planned summer 2024 opening. Transurban, the Australia-based company that operates the Express Lanes, announced the delay earlier this summer in an update provided to stakeholders.

“The fall 2024 opening date for the 95 Express Lanes Opitz Boulevard ramp was communicated to stakeholders in an update sent earlier this summer and reflects the contractor’s current schedule,” said Jacqueline Woodbridge, a spokeswoman for Transurban. She noted that the delay resulted from a shift in the contractor’s schedule, which can be affected by various factors, including weather conditions.

Potomac Local News has received emails from frustrated drivers who live near the work zone.

I reside nearby the project being built that will connect Opitz boulevard to the I-95 express lane boondoggle. I am not happy to learn that this ramp which was originally supposed to open in July is now supposed to open in November. I am sick and tired of the disruption and the lack of transparency and the delays. My neighbors are as well.

Woodbridge acknowledged the frustration caused by construction-related congestion and delays but emphasized the new ramp’s benefits. “We are looking forward to providing faster, more reliable trips on the Express Lanes for southern Prince William County this November,” she said.

The Opitz Boulevard ramp is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the transportation infrastructure in the area. We’ve been reporting on a $53 million parking garage set to open near the new ramp behind Wegmans grocery store at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. The garage opening is also delayed but is now slated to occur in October.

The 1,400-parking-space garage will become a transit hub for eastern Prince William County. OmniRide will shift its bus operations from its nearby headquarters on Telegraph Road to the garage, and riders will use the garage instead of the transit center’s headquarters building as a transfer point.

From the latest Transurban shareholder report: