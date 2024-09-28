Woodbridge Man Charged After Bomb Threat at Pizza Restaurant

On September 26, officers investigated a bomb threat at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, prompted by a phone call from a Woodbridge man, police said. The restaurant was evacuated, police didn’t find a bomb, and the caller was charged with making a threat to bomb.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Bomb Threat– On September 26 at 9:41PM, officers responded to Brixx Wood Fired Pizza located at 14900 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a bomb threat. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, made a bomb threat towards the restaurant via a phone call. The restaurant was evacuated, and the police were contacted. Officers identified the accused and determined there was no active threat to the restaurant. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Elton Charles WILLIAMS, was arrested.

Arrested on September 26:

Elton Charles WILLIAMS, 63, of 5276 Jessup Ln. in Woodbridge

Charged with threats to bomb

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable