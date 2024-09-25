Woman Charged in DUI That Killed One, Injured Woodbridge Woman

On September 25, investigators charged Lesly Miraya-Mayuri, 21, with DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash on September 13 near Woodbridge that killed a passenger, Elvis Gabriel Alvarez, 23, and injured a Woodbridge woman. The accused was found to be intoxicated and driving the wrong way when the collision occurred, and has a court date set for October 9, 2024.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Fatal Crash Investigation | DUI Manslaughter *ARREST – On September 25, crash investigators charged the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge (22192) on September 13. The crash killed a 23-year-old male passenger inside the same vehicle, and seriously injured the driver of another vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver, identified as the accused, was intoxicated and driving the wrong direction on Caton Hill Rd before impacting the other vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused identified as Lesly MIRAYA-MAYURI, was arrested.

Arrested on September 25:

Lesly MIRAYA-MAYURI, 21, of 7097 Spring Garden Dr, #202, in Springfield

Charged with DUI manslaughter

Court Date: October 9, 2024 | Bond: $10,000 unsecured

Identified:

The deceased passenger in the 2017 Toyota Camry was identified as Elvis Gabriel ALVAREZ, 23, of

Alexandria

The driver of the 2015 Toyota Corolla was identified as 67-year-old woman of Woodbridge

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 13 at 6:07AM, crash investigators

responded to the area of Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a

crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a black 4-door 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling the

opposite direction northbound in the southbound lanes when the vehicle collided head-on with a

2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound. Both occupants in the Camry were not wearing

seatbelts at the time of the crash. The passenger in the Camry was transported to an area hospital

where he later died from his injuries sustained in the collision. Both drivers were also transported

to area hospitals with serious injuries. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have

witnessed this crash, or the driving behavior of the driver in the black 4-door 2017 Toyota

Camry involved in the collision, to contact police. The investigation continues.