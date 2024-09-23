Tragic End: Couple Found Dead in Dumfries Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Detectives are investigating a murder-suicide incident where Davaughn Jamaal Henderson, 33, and Ashleigh Kaylynn Cash, 30, both from Dumfries, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a residence on Fort Monroe Circle in Dumfries on August 7.

The investigation suggests that Henderson shot Cash and then himself following an altercation between the two, who were in a relationship. The event is believed to be domestic in nature. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and police are continuing their investigation, seeking any additional information from the public.

Press release:

Murder/Suicide Investigation *DECEASED IDENTIFIED | INCIDENT DETAILS – Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of two adults who were found deceased inside a residence located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Cr in Dumfries (22026) on August 7. The preliminary investigation has revealed an acquaintance had gone to the residence and contacted police after locating the two deceased. At this time, investigators believe an altercation had escalated between the two deceased parties who were reportedly involved in a relationship. During the encounter, one of the parties, identified as Davaughn Jamaal HENDERSON, is believed to have shot the female victim, Ashleigh Kaylynn CASH, before shooting himself. Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was recovered. The incident appears to have been domestic in nature with no threat to the surrounding community. Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. Additional information will be released as necessary. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased were identified as Davaughn Jamaal HENDERSON, 33, and Ashleigh Kaylynn CASH, 30, both of Dumfries

Death Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 7 at 9:56PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Cr in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a death. When officers arrived at the home, two individuals, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were located inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Both parties were known to one another and pronounced dead on scene. At this time, the incident appears isolated to the residence and there is no active threat to the community. The identities of the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notification. More information will be released when available. Anyone who may have information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. The investigation continues.