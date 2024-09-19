Suspect Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old in Manassas

On September 17, German Joseph Torres Lizama, the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ashlin Yamileth Paz in Manassas, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Lynn, Massachusetts. The shooting occurred on July 18 near Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln, where officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Paz in a nearby wooded area with fatal gunshot wounds. Torres Lizama will remain incarcerated in Massachusetts until his extradition to Virginia.

Press Release:

Murder Investigation *ARREST – On September 17, the wanted suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman during an encounter that occurred in the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) on July 18, was arrested. The accused, identified as German Joseth TORRES LIZAMA, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Lynn, Massachusetts where he will remain incarcerated until extradited to Virginia.

Arrested on September 17: [No photo available]

German Joseth TORRES LIZAMA, 20, of 10704 Pineview Rd. in Manassas

Arrested for murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody, Pending Extradition

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Ashlin Yamileth PAZ, 18, of no fixed

Murder Investigation *SUSPECT WANTED [Previously Released] – Detectives have identified a suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman during an encounter that occurred in the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) on July 18. The investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to one another and the altercation is believed to have occurred during a planned meeting at the location. Additionally, the 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra sports edition that was initially being sought in connection with the investigation was previously recovered in Fairfax County unoccupied. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as German Joseth TORRES LIZAMA. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this suspect or can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact the police. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Homicide Investigation *SUSPECT VEHICLE SOUGHT [Previously Released] – Detectives are seeking the vehicle involved in the homicide that occurred in the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) on July 18. The vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman. The vehicle is described as a 2017 blue Hyundai Elantra, sports edition with Virginia license plate TVT-8777. The vehicle is possibly in the Leesburg/Loudoun County area. Detectives are still actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who can aid in the investigation. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 18 at 8:23PM, officers responded to the area of Pineview Rd and Cregger Ln in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located an 18-year-old woman in a nearby wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries or property damage were reported, and no suspects have been located at this time. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who can aid in the investigation. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.