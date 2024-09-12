University Boulevard Extension Now Open for Drivers

Today (Thursday, Sept. 12), the newest 1.25-mile section of University Boulevard between Edmonston and Sudley Manor Drives opened for drivers. Now, University Boulevard stretches from Godwin Drive in Manassas to Route 29 in Gainesville.

The $23.5 million project was funded by various state, local and regional organizations; $9.7 million came from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, $9.5 million from the Virginia Department of Transportation and $2.5 million from Prince William Water.

“As we look at this bridge and the road and everything around us … it takes a lot of people to put all this together, and here we are … able to cut this ribbon today on this incredible project,” Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy said. “This is also about building stronger communities. This Independence neighborhood … has been cut off from these other communities since it was built. Now, Independence can connect to Victory Lakes, can connect to Sheffield Manor, can connect to Lanier Farms. It helps make a stronger, bigger community for us here in this part of the Brentsville District.”

Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large DeShundra Jefferson said this is just one of many projects that will work to make University Boulevard safer.

“This project has prioritized community safety for nearby residents. As this part of our community continues to grow, we must scale our infrastructure to improve traffic flow, relieve congestion and promote community safety,” she said. “This project also makes the Victory Lakes subdivision more accessible for residents.”

This project, from start to finish, has taken more than two years. In August 2022, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved $1.5 million additional funds for the project.