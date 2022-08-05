News $53 million awarded to complete University Boulevard By Potomac Local News Published August 5, 2022 at 1:41PM A stretch of University Boulevard between Edmonston and Sudley Manor drives will be completed for $1.5 million. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Lake Ridge #Locals Only #News #Occoquan