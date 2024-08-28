Prince William Police Need Help Locating 17 Year Old Girl

Prince William County Police sent a release at 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday requesting public assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl in the Manassas area of the county.

More from Prince William Police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Maritza AMBROCIO-CHAVEZ, who was last seen leaving her home on Willoughby Ln. in the Manassas area of Prince William County around 9:00 a.m. on August 28. Maritza also sent concerning messages to family members and drove away from the residence in a 2013 Black Nissan Altima with Virginia license plates: TKX-4762, on the morning of August 28. Maritza is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being listed as endangered. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Maritza AMBROCIO-CHAVEZ, is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years of age, 5’3”, 125lbs with black hair, pierced ears, brown eyes, and scars on her arms and thighs

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt outlined with green, and red/green Christmas-style pants.