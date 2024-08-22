Decomposed Body Found in Woodbridge

Police found a decomposed body in the woods near the Featherstone Square Shopping Center. They are investigating.

Press release:

Death Investigation – On August 21 at 9:21PM, officers responded to the 1700 block of Featherstone Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed the body of a presumed adult male was found in a wooded area near the above location. The body was in a decomposed state and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death. At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. More information will be released as necessary. The investigation continues.