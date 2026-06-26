Arrests Made in Manassas-Area Shooting Death

Prince William County police have arrested two people in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Manassas man.

Detectives charged Markiss Alexander Medrano, 18, of Manassas, and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Manassas with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both were arrested June 25. Medrano is being held without bond, while the juvenile is at the Juvenile Detention Center. Court dates are pending.

The shooting happened about 9:57 p.m. June 15 in the Bull Run Mobile Home Community near Peppertree Lane and Pebble Lane in Manassas. Officers found Luis Angel Chavez, 18, of Manassas, suffering from an upper body gunshot wound. He had tried to leave the area but collapsed in a backyard on Parrish Lane, where he was pronounced dead. A nearby residence in the 7400 block of Peppertree Lane was also struck by gunfire. The incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation continues.

Source: Prince William County Police press release.

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