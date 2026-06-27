Park City Dreamers CEO Jeremy Coleman on Pro Basketball in Prince William



<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/2947630/">Park City Dreamers CEO Jeremy Coleman on Pro Baske | RSS.com</a>

In this episode of the Potomac Local Podcast, Uriah Kiser sits down with Jeremy Coleman, CEO of the Park City Dreamers — a men’s minor league professional basketball franchise right here in Prince William County.

Jeremy shares how the Dreamers provide local talent (including Potomac High School state champions) a professional platform, playoff experiences, and — most importantly — real community impact and career pathways beyond the court. From data center job connections and entrepreneurship support through the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to electric game-night atmospheres at Potomac High School and Unity Reed, this conversation highlights what it means to build something positive in our community.

They discuss the East Coast Basketball League, unforgettable playoff trips, courtside stories (including a mayor getting knocked over by a 6’9″ player), and how the Dreamers are creating role models who are recognized for doing good.

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