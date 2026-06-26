Virginia State Police Seek Witnesses to Two I-95 Crashes

Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help with information about two recent crashes on Interstate 95 in the region.

The first happened early today, June 26, 2026. Around 4:08 a.m., a dark-colored Honda Civic traveling northbound at a possible high rate of speed left the road and overturned in the median at the 117-mile marker in Spotsylvania County. The 26-year-old male driver died from his injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash, the vehicle beforehand, or has details about the driver’s behavior should contact Virginia State Police Division 2 Dispatch at (804) 750-8778 or email [email protected].

The second incident was a hit-and-run on June 14, 2026, on Interstate 95 northbound just north of the Quantico exit in Prince William County. At 12:33 p.m., a vehicle stopped in the left lane after a crash. Its driver was outside waiting for help when a grey SUV tried to pass on the shoulder, struck the pedestrian, and fled. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video should contact Division Seven Dispatch at (804) 750-8798 or email [email protected]. Both crashes remain under investigation.

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