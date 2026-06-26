Manassas Plant Leak Prompts Chlorine Odor Alert

Manassas officials say a chemical leak at the city’s Water Treatment Plant caused no injuries or risk to drinking water.

Approximately 2,500 gallons of sodium hypochlorite leaked from a supplier’s truck hose early Thursday morning, June 25, at the plant located between Glenkirk and Rollins Ford roads in Nokesville. Staff quickly contained the spill on site and followed emergency procedures to prevent any material from reaching city or Prince William County waterways.

The water treatment plant remains fully operational, and there is no impact on the public water supply. Sodium hypochlorite is commonly used to disinfect drinking water. Residents near the facility may notice a temporary chlorine-like odor.

State and federal environmental agencies have been notified and will review the incident. The City of Manassas reported the details in an official news release.

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