Dumfries Vice Mayor Pushes for Small Business Growth Amid Gaming Resort Development

Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson is leading a renewed effort to attract more small businesses to the town as it prepares for the opening of The Rose, a 300-room gaming resort and hotel set to become the largest gaming destination in Northern Virginia. Town leaders are focused on creating a diverse mix of retail and service businesses to complement the expected influx of visitors with the resort’s opening.

Nickerson outlined the town’s strategy, which includes a year-long contract extension with Retail Strategies, a firm hired to identify and attract potential businesses to Dumfries. “We are hopeful that the Rose will serve as a beacon, an anchor, that will attract more businesses to Dumfries as a destination,” Nickerson said. The Rose, which will offer video slot machines but not table games, is expected to draw visitors from across the region.

Retail Strategies has been working closely with the town to represent it at national retail shows and identify opportunities for new business development. The firm has identified 45 real estate assets within Dumfries, including vacant areas that could be developed into business spaces.

Nickerson highlighted the town’s challenges, particularly competition from neighboring areas like Woodbridge and Stafford. “What we had been told is that it’s been difficult to get businesses here,” Nickerson said. Despite these challenges, the town council remains committed to its vision of Dumfries as a destination, not just a place people pass through.

Dumfries has one grocery store, U-Mart, located on Fraley Boulevard. The town is working to attract more businesses, particularly those that can provide healthy food options. “We do have what would be considered a food desert when you look at the amount of people we have in the town and the income levels,” Nickerson noted.

The Rose is seen as a catalyst for change, hoping to encourage more businesses to set up shop in Dumfries. “Now that the Rose is coming, we believe it will make other businesses want to come because there will be more traffic driven right to Dumfries as a destination,” Nickerson added.

The town council also revitalizes existing commercial spaces, including two strip malls that could benefit from new tenants. Nickerson emphasized the importance of supporting current businesses while attracting new ones. “If we could come up with resources to help these businesses bring in more tenants, hold on to the tenants they have, and provide them with resources to grow, we can be defined as a business district,” she said.

Nickerson also discussed the possibility of streamlining the business opening process in Dumfries, including permitting and inspections, to make the town more business-friendly. “We need to make it easier for businesses to start and stay here,” she stated.