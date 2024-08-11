Rep. Abigail Spanberger to Visit Fredericksburg Site of Recent Train Derailment

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) will visit the site of a recent train derailment in Fredericksburg on August 14, 2024. The visit will occur from 8 to 9 a.m. at the VRE parking lot, specifically at the gravel lot behind VRE parking lots G & H. The entrance to the lot is located at the corner of Prince Edward and Frederick Street. Spanberger will then travel to the Railway Yard Gate at 1400 Railroad Avenue. Members of the Fredericksburg City Council are expected to attend.

A CSX train derailed on July 19, 2024, near Cobblestone Drive. Several rail cars derailed, damaging a garage adjacent to the Cobblestone Square apartment complex. No hazardous materials were involved, and no injuries were reported.

During a press conference, CSX representatives stated that the train crew’s whereabouts during the derailment were unknown. The train engine had been experiencing issues before the derailment, prompting the crew to park the Richmond-bound train next to Cobblestone Square. The crew’s failure to ensure that the train was securely parked is being scrutinized.

Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine expressed the concerns of Cobblestone Square residents, who are frustrated and nervous. Devine noted that while residents seek answers, quickly removing the derailed cars was a positive outcome. In a letter sent by City Manager Timothy Baroody to CSX, the city sought assurances that a similar incident would not occur.

The derailment has sparked discussions about its potential impact on future rail projects in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is working on expanding the state’s passenger rail network, with plans to purchase the Norfolk-Southern railroad’s B-line, which runs through Manassas. Mayor Devine acknowledged that the incident might prompt further discussions about the state acquiring additional track segments.

In addition, the Fredericksburg Metropolitan Area Planning Organization is educating residents about a significant project to expand rail capacity in Fredericksburg and Stafford County by adding a third railroad track. The project includes replacing several bridges, such as the Leeland Road Bridge, to accommodate the new track. This expansion will affect local traffic.

Ian Ollis, director of the Fredericksburg Metropolitan Area Planning Organization, explained that the project aims to replace a bridge over the rail line to accommodate the third track, which will extend from Union Station in Washington, D.C., down to the Fredericksburg region.