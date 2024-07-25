CSX Attributes Train Derailment to Human Error

The train that derailed on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Cobblestone Square, an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, had been experiencing mechanical issues, so the train was parked at the city’s Virginia Railway Express (commuter rail) station before moving to its final destination in Richmond. The two crew members on board did not secure the train cars properly, resulting in five cars derailing, said Randy Marcus, a CSX spokesman during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus said the crew’s whereabouts at the time of the derailing are not known, and the company plans to have them complete additional training and education programs. No one was injured in the derailment.

Marcus apologized for the incident and thanked Fredericksburg officials for their quick response and cooperation. Marcus noted that CSX has been working with Cobblestone Square’s property management team and has a dedicated Claims representative gathering information from the owners of damaged property.

Fredericksburg emergency crews first notified CSX of the incident. The city received calls to its 911 dispatch center and immediately sent police and fire vehicles to the scene.

Derail guards placed alongside the track worked correctly and stopped the cars from traveling further, said Marcus. He added that the sound wall, which was built by and is owned by Cobblestone Square Apartments, was too close to the derail guard. The apartment complex did not have a representative at the press conference.

The derailment damaged garages on the Cobblestone Square property. Marcus said the falling sound wall damaged the property, and that no rail cars struck the garages.

Marcus was unable to verify whether CSX is contacted when properties bordering train tracks are being developed but said CSX will be reviewing their rail lines to consider whether developed properties have any buildings, walls, or other features too close to the rails and derail guards.