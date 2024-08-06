Fredericksburg and Stafford Prepare for Major Rail Infrastructure Upgrade

The Fredericksburg Metropolitan Area Planning Organization is educating residents about a major project to expand rail capacity in Fredericksburg and Stafford County by adding a third railroad track. The project involves replacing several bridges, including the Leeland Road Bridge, to accommodate the new track, which will affect local traffic.

Ian Ollis, the organization’s director, explained the scope of the project. “It’s one main project that seeks to replace a bridge over the rail line. The reason for that is the need to put a third rail track from Union Station in D.C. down to our region,” Ollis said.

Virginia has purchased 50% of the rail right-of-way, particularly the eastern half, where most stations are located. The third track will be constructed in sections, tying in with the new Long Bridge over the Potomac River. Ollis detailed the project’s progress, noting that it will be built in pieces through Stafford County toward Quantico.

The Leeland Road Bridge will be a key focus, with work anticipated to begin in the fall of 2025. “That bridge is going to be out of action for almost two years,” Ollis stated. During this period, alternative routes will be provided to ensure access to schools and homes.

VDOT regularly conducts traffic counts, and this data will be used to manage the detours and inform the public about available routes during the construction period. “Public participation and engagement will explain the need, duration, and alternative routes available,” Ollis said.

This project is part of a broader effort to enhance passenger rail service in Virginia. In 2019, then-Governor Northam announced an expansion of passenger rail service between Washington, D.C., and Richmond. This project is essential for separating freight and passenger trains, currently sharing tracks at 94% capacity.

Ollis highlighted the expansion’s benefits. “The goal is to double the number of VRE trains and increase Amtrak trains by 50% by 2030. With additional capacity, we can have one train every hour, significantly improving service,” he said.

VRE is already working toward implementing service on Saturdays, a first in the system’s 32-year history.

The expansion aligns with long-term plans for high-speed rail between Virginia and North Carolina. However, funding remains a challenge. “There’s a plan to design a new bridge over the Rappahannock River and potentially build a new train station in Fredericksburg, but this will require more funds beyond the committed $5.5 billion,” Ollis noted.

Addressing the impact on Fredericksburg’s iconic Rappahannock River bridge, Ollis assured that public involvement in the design process would be crucial. “A new bridge might be designed to look identical to the existing one, ensuring it fits the historical landscape,” he said.