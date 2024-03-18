VRE unveils ambitious expansion plans to meet projected 2050 Demand

In a bold move to accommodate the region’s growing transportation needs, Virginia Railway Express (VRE) has unveiled extensive expansion plans that will transform the commuter railroad landscape by 2050.

The proposal was unveiled at the VRE Operations Board meeting on Friday, March 15, 2024. Backed by financial forecasts and strategic ridership projections, it outlines a comprehensive strategy to enhance service frequency, extend operational hours, and cater to burgeoning populations and evolving travel patterns.

Forecasts indicate a substantial surge in operating costs and revenues by 2050, with projections estimating a 136% increase in operational expenditures and a 63% rise in operating revenues. The VRE Board recommends a significant boost in train frequency, particularly during peak periods on the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines. This initiative is anticipated to attract 21,000 weekday users by 2030, with a further expansion to accommodate 4,500 Saturday riders and 3,700 Sunday passengers.

Under the proposed plan, VRE anticipates adding 116 more trains per day, with 68 trains operating on Saturdays and 60 on Sundays. The Fredericksburg line will extend south of Spotsylvania County with a bus service to Hanover County from Fredericksburg. Similarly, the Manassas line will stretch service beyond the Manassas Regional Airport, with a corresponding bus service from Manassas to Culpeper County.

However, future infrastructure constraints loom large, particularly regarding midday train storage capacity in Washington, D.C. Despite identifying a suitable site capable of housing 13 trains, logistical challenges persist, necessitating careful planning to ensure seamless operations. With every six trains arriving in Washington D.C., four will be required to return to Virginia, highlighting the complexities of managing the expanding network.

Ridership forecasts show exponential growth, with an estimated average of 28,100-weekday passengers and 10,820-weekend travelers anticipated by 2050. This represents a 262% increase in ridership since 2014, underscoring the imperative for phased infrastructure development and strategic expansion initiatives.

VRE officials say their transportation service of choice fosters meaningful connections and catalyzes economic opportunities in a safe, sustainable, and equitable manner. However, questions linger regarding the accuracy of population projections amid evolving telework trends, prompting stakeholders to scrutinize the reliability of regional travel models and their adaptability to dynamic socio-economic factors.

In February 2024, VRE saw 6,900 average daily riders, down from 20,000 in February 2020 (a CEO report for February 2020, the last showing its pre-pandemic ridership numbers, has been removed from its website). By comparison, an average of about 4,400 people choose to ride OmniRide commuter buses.

Sarah Romero documented the VRE Operations Board meeting.