Penzance Eyes 83.5 Acres Near I-95 for Fredericksburg Data Center

In July, Fredericksburg City Mayor Kerry Devine encouraged the City Council to explore the possibility of data centers in Fredericksburg, suggesting the Celebrate Virginia South area near the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium and the Rappahannock River.

“However, it appears that the city’s first serious, server-laden suitor wishes to put down fiberoptic roots in a different location — 83.5 acres straddling the Cowan Boulevard corridor near Interstate 95. On Thursday morning, city staff from several different departments will consider a pre-application from southern Maryland-based developer Penzance to construct a data center campus on four parcels that were once under consideration for a Veteran’s Affairs clinic,” reports the Fredericksburg Free Press.

Penzance is a Washington, D.C.-based real estate developer, and recently partnered with EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure to expand its presence in Northern Virginia. EdgeCore plans to build data centers in Ashburn and Culpeper in Virginia. The company has already built data centers in Phoenix, Arizona; Reno, Nevada; and California’s Silicon Valley.

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