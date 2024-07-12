Rainy Day Brings Closures and Delays

Today is a rainy Friday, one of the few rainy days we’ve had in over a month. The persistent rain has led to several closures and delays in the area.

Due to the forecasted rain, the Doris E. Buffett pool in Fredericksburg will be closed today. In Manassas, Stonewall Park Pool will have a delayed opening today at 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Signal Bay Waterpark is closed today in Manassas Park.

Tonight, the FredNats are scheduled to play against the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 p.m. at the FredNats stadium. It is Fireworks Friday, and the community is waiting to see if the game will proceed or will be rained out.

As we told you yesterday, the Fredericksburg Area Museum canceled its outdoor concert tonight.

Looking ahead to Saturday, July 13, 2024, Manassas will have a delayed pool opening. The Stonewall Park Pool will open at 2 p.m. due to a swim meet and will remain open until 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Is the rain being a summer bummer for your plans? Tell us in the comments. And let us know if you have closure or a delay due to the weather.

Weather Forecast

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 81. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 1 am. Patchy fog before 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low around 73. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny with a high near 90. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy with a low around 73. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 97. Light southwest wind.