We’re just getting word that the Fredericksburg Area Museum in downtown Fredericksburg will cancel its outdoor concert slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2o24.

Inclement weather was the reason cited for the cancellation. This is the second week the summer concert series has been interrupted by the weather. The June 5 show was canceled due to extreme heat.

According to the National Weather Service, we have a wet and stormy Friday ahead, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop throughout the day and into the evening, mainly along and east of a stationary front. Those on the cooler side of the front can expect high temperatures to be seven to 10 degrees cooler, with widespread cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures in the lower 80s. In contrast, the western parts of the region, where rainfall will be minimal and sunshine more prevalent, can expect highs to reach the upper 80s to near 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will gradually move east and out of the area by Saturday night. As the rain departs, temperatures will climb back into the 90s, with increased humidity making it feel even warmer. The weather service urged you to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat as the weekend progresses.

The museum announced the annual summer concert series lineup on June 28, 2024. The lineup offers something for every taste, from classic rock to country Americana.

The concerts are scheduled every Friday evening from June through September at Market Square at 907 Princess Anne Street. Each performance is free and runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Here’s the lineup for the remainder of the season: